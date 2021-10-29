‘Walker’ Star Lindsey Morgan to Exit CW Series After Two Seasons

Lindsey Morgan is exiting The CW series “Walker” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The show, which stars Jared Padalecki in a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is currently airing its second season, with the new season debuting on Oct. 28. It is not yet known exactly how Morgan’s character, Texas Ranger Micki Ramirez, will be written out of the show, nor in how many episodes of Season 2 she will appear. In the Season 2 premiere, fans learn that Micki is undercover in an attempt to infiltrate a crime syndicate.

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” Morgan said in a statement. “The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker. Ramirez is Walker’s partner and one of the first female Rangers in Texas Rangers’ history. Variety exclusively reported she was joining the show in February 2020.

“We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best,” The CW and producer CBS Studios said in a statement. “She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for “Micki” to return.”

Her exit from “Walker” brings to an end Morgan’s long tenure with The CW. Prior to joining “Walker,” she starred on The CW series “The 100” as Raven Reyes for seven seasons.

Padalecki and series creator Anna Fricke also expressed their appreciation for Morgan’s work on the show, calling her both “a wonderful person” and “a true pleasure to work with.”

Deadline first reported Morgan’s exit.