Wagner Moura Joins Elisabeth Moss in Apple Series ‘Shining Girls’

Wagner Moura has signed on to star opposite Elisabeth Moss in the Apple series “Shining Girls,” Variety has learned.

The series is an adaptation of the 2013 Lauren Beukes novel of the same name. Moss plays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. Moura will play Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack.

A major star in his native Brazil, Moura is best known to American audiences for his starring role in the Netflix series “Narcos,” in which he played drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. His other well-known roles include the features “Elite Squad” and the sequel “Elite Squad: The Enemy Within.” He also starred opposite Matt Damon and Jodie Foster in the 2013 film “Elysium.”

Silka Luisa will write the adaptation and serve as executive producer and showrunner. Moss and Lindsey McManus will executive produce under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner. Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers. MRC Television will produce.

“Shining Girls” represents the latest series order at Apple associated with MRC Television. The streamer previously ordered the limited series “The Shrink Next Door” starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd from Civic Center Media in association with MRC. MRC is also producing Apple’s planned series adaptation of “Time Bandits” as well as Damien Chazelle’s Apple series.