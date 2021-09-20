‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed romantic drama series “Virgin River” for a fourth and fifth season.

“Virgin River” is based on Robyn Carr’s book series of the same name. The show follows Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), a woman who takes a job as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River after seeing an ad for the position and hoping to leave her past life behind. There, she meets former Marine and local bartender Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), and the two fall into a complicated love story. The cast also includes Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen and Marco Grazzini, among others.

Season 3, which premiered in July 2021, saw Mel and Jack struggle to give each other what they want. Mel, who had previously lost her husband, tells Jack that she wants to try to have another child, but he reveals hesitation, as he already has a baby on the way with his ex Charmaine (Hammersley). Mel undergoes IVF treatments while Jack comes around to the idea, and Mel eventually becomes pregnant, but the season ends on a cliffhanger as Mel says that she isn’t sure if Jack is the father.

Sue Tenney adapted “Virgin River” for television and serves as showrunner. She executive produces alongside Roma Roth, Jocelyn Freid and Christopher E. Perry. Carr executive produced Season 1. Amy Palmer Robertson, Debra Fordham and Lisa Marie Petersen have served as co-executive producers, with Ian Hay as producer and Sally Dixon as co-producer. The series is produced by Reel World Management. Directors have included Matheson, Martin Wood, Gail Harvey, Andy Mikita, Jann Turner and Monika Mitchell.