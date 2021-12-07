Vir Das, Sam Laybourne to Develop Country Music Comedy at Fox

Fox is developing a country music comedy series from Vir Das and Sam Laybourne, Variety has learned.

Titled “Country Eastern,” the single-camera show has received a script commitment with a penalty attached. The show is about a young wealthy man from India who restarts his life in America with his family. While attempting to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. Only problem: he’s shit. Total shit. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about.

Das is attached to co-write and and executive produce the project with Laybourne, with Laybourne also attached to serve as showrunner. The intention is for Das to star in the project as well. Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Ali Bell of Party Over Here will also executive produce along with Reg Tigerman. CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce.

Das is a highly-regarded stand up comedian and Bollywood star. He will next be seen in the Judd Apatow film “The Bubble.” Das was the first comedian from India to have his own Netflix comedy special, and he has since released four specials at the streamer in five years. His American TV credits include “Whiskey Cavalier,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and the Netflix series “Hasmokh.”

He is repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Isaac Dunham.

Laybourne was most recently an executive producer on the NBC musical dramedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” He currently has pilots set up at both ABC and CBS. He has previously written for shows like “Black-ish,” “The Real O’Neals,” “Cougar Town,” and “Arrested Development.” He co-created and served as co-showrunner on “The Michael J. Fox Show.”

He is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone, and Myman Greenspan.

Party Over Here’s current slate includes “PEN15” at Hulu and “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” at Netflix. The company also produced the film “Palm Spring,” in which Samberg starred.

Party Over Here is repped by UTA.