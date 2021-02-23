Victoria’s Secret Docuseries From Matt Tyrnauer Lands at Hulu

Hulu has ordered the three-part docuseries “The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret.”

From director and former Vanity Fair journalist Matt Tyrnauer, “The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret” takes viewers behind the scenes through first-hand accounts and investigative research to reveal the inner workings of one of the country’s largest brands and cultural institutions.

Tyrnauer, whose past credits include “Studio 54,” “Where’s My Roy Cohn,” and “The Reagans,” will direct all three episodes. Tyrnauer will also executive produce along with Corey Reeser under their Altimeter Films banner. Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg, and Brandon Carroll of Film 45 will also executive produce along with Elizabeth Rogers.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales on the docuseries, which is currently slated to be released on Hulu in early 2022. Production is currently underway.

Victoria’s Secret was originally founded in the 1970s and expanded into a retail powerhouse going into the 1990s. It’s signature “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” was also a major cultural event that originally aired on ABC before moving to CBS for over a decade before moving back to ABC for the final edition in 2018. The company has seen significant declines in recent years, with a number of stores being shuttered and former company head Les Wexner and those under him accused of fostering a culture of bullying and misogyny over the years.

“The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret” joins Hulu’s current slate of award-winning original documentaries that includes titles such as “Fyre Fraud,” “Minding The Gap,” “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “I Am Greta, and “Hillary.”