Former ABC Exec Vicki Dummer Joins Warner Bros. Television as Head of Current Programming

Vicki Dummer has been hired at Warner Bros. Television to serve as executive vice president and head of current programming.

Dummer will report to WBTV Group Chairman Channing Dungey, with whom she previously worked during their respective tenures at ABC. Dummer was a 24 year veteran at ABC, most recently working head of current series programming. She was laid off back in December following a major reorganization of the Disney TV Group.

“I’m thrilled to have Vicki joining us here at Warner Bros. Television to lead our exceptional current programming team,” Dungey said. In our time together at ABC, I found Vicki to be a truly insightful and collaborative creative executive who works incredibly well with talent. She has played a pivotal role in managing some of the most successful, long-running series of the last two decades. We are excited to have the benefit of her expertise at what is an extremely exciting time at the Studio, as we ramp up our series production for HBO Max while continuing to deliver signature series for external streaming and cable partners, and the broadcast networks.”

Dummer will be responsible for managing creative affairs for all current scripted series produced by WBTV across all platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, premium and basic cable channels, and the five U.S. broadcast networks. Dummer will also supervise WBTV’s newly structured current programming team, with Odetta Watkins, Rachel Filippelli, and Kelly Goode serving as senior leaders of the department, reporting to Dummer.

“I’m excited to be reunited with Channing, who is an inspiring and thoughtful leader, and very much looking forward to helping her fulfill her vision for WBTV,” Dummer said. “The opportunity to lead current programming at this iconic studio with such an impressive roster of producers and series is truly a dream come true.”

During her time at ABC, Dummer and her team worked on shows such as “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Black-ish,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Scandal,” and many more. Her other roles at ABC Entertainment included executive vice president of daytime, current series, and special programming as well as senior vice president of alternative series, specials, and late night. Prior to joining ABC, she was a senior program specialist at the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C.