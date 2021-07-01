ViacomCBS Gives New International Duties to Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins, George Cheeks

ViacomCBS said it would unite the company’s domestic and international businesses under top executives, and assigned new duties to three of its senior operating executives that expands their influence across the media conglomerate.

Chris McCarthy, president of the company’s linear entertainment-focused cable networks, becomes president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group. Brian Robbins, who oversees the company’s kids and family operations, becomes president and CEO of Nickelodeon operations around the world. And George Cheeks, who is president and CEO of the company’s CBS businesses, takes on responsibility for the company’s free-to-air networks in various countries. All three continue to report to Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS. The company said it would realign leadership of its international brands under the new structure.

“These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisitions and licensing across ViacomCBS’ networks around the world,” said Bakish, in a prepared statement. “With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our globally aligned leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognized brands and content are ubiquitous across every platform and every market.”

The announcement comes just days after ViacomCBS reorganized its top ranks to give executives oversight of specific streaming initiatives, with McCarthy, Robbins and Cheeks being assigned responsibility for projects in their particular content areas. Cheeks was named to supervise news and sports in streaming venues.

The trio are expected to work with Raffaele Annecchino, president & CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International.

Other changes have been made. Dan Cohen, who oversees the company’s U.S. distribution business, will add oversight of licensing and distribution overseas. Barbara Zaneri assumes the title of Chief Program Acquisitions Officer for ViacomCBS, and will lead acquisitions globally across linear, streaming and pay. Zaneri will continue to report to McCarthy