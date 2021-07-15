ViacomCBS, Charter Strike New Distribution Pact

ViacomCBS and Charter Communications, one of the nation’s biggest cable distributors, have struck a new multi-year distribution agreement that calls for licensing ViacomCBS’ suite of streaming services as part of the deal. ViacomCBS’ streaming brands include Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin.

ViacomCBS and Charter also will expand their existing collaboration around addressable media and advanced advertising as part of the pact, the two companies said.

“We are pleased to have reached a new deal to deliver ViacomCBS’ expansive portfolio of popular brands and premium programming for Spectrum audiences to enjoy, plus greater choice in how they consume our content,” said Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. networks distribution for ViacomCBS, in a prepared statement. “Charter is a valued partner, and we look forward to deepening our long-standing relationship.”

“These comprehensive agreements with ViacomCBS recognize the fast-changing pace of the subscription video business and provide us the flexibilities to adapt for the benefit of our customers while also furthering our strategic interests in the advanced advertising realm and aggregated video store concept with the addition of the streaming apps,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter, in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In the past, distribution negotiations between the two companies have not always been harmonious. In 2017, the companies narrowly avoided a blackout after the companies bickered about whether Charter’s Spectrum cable unit would carry all of the former Viacom’s cable networks, some of which have been seen as underperformers.