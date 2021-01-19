Veteran Unscripted Creator Mioshi Hill Appointed President of ITV America’s Sirens Media

After spending four years developing and shepherding Lifetime network’s robust unscripted slate as the VP of non-fiction programming, Mioshi Hill has been tapped to serve as president of ITV America’s Sirens Media. Hill will be at the helm of building upon the full-service pop culture and lifestyle-focused production label’s legacy of savvy storytelling. The Los Angeles-based company’s specials and hits include Bravo’s long-running “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” series, A&E’s “The Untold Story: I Was a Child Bride,” as well as other reality content such as Snapchat’s “Nikita Unfiltered.”

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Mioshi as a network partner at Lifetime and were continually impressed with her creative instincts and skilled leadership as an executive,” said ITV America CEO David George, in a statement. Hill will assume her role at the top of February, succeeding former Sirens Media president Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh. Sebastian-Dayeh is departing the company after a five-year run to pursue a new independent venture.

“For us, this also feels like a wonderful homecoming with someone whose career began at High Noon; it’s been incredibly impressive to watch Mioshi build on her successes in independent production with an outstanding tenure at Lifetime,” George added.

The veteran unscripted creator, producer and network executive joined Lifetime in 2016, overseeing upcoming unscripted projects such as the Sarah Jessica Parker exec-produced dating show “Swipe Swap”; “Little Women: LA”; “Finding Justice” (starring advocate, survivor, and “Masked Dancer” participant Elizabeth Smart); “Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight”; “Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid”; and “Vivica’s Black Magic” (led by Soul Train legend, actor and television host, Vivica A. Fox). Hill’s other credits, which span across multiple genres including true-crime, relationship-based social experiments, docusoaps, and stunt series, include the upcoming true crime movie and companion series “Cellmate Secrets,” as well as multiple scripted Lifetime Originals movies slated for 2021.

Hill has more than a decade’s worth of independent production experience under her belt. Prior to her term at Lifetime, she served as senior VP of development and creative affairs at Los Angeles-based Hud:sun Media from 2010 to 2015, where she guided cross-platform creative, production and business development, as well as lending a hand in building Hud:sun’s digital slate, including the launch of CondéNast Entertainment’s digital channels across Glamour, GQ and Teen Vogue. Before Hud:sun, Hill was the director of development at High Noon Entertainment (now an ITV America company), where she worked on lifestyle programs such as TLC’s “Cake Boss,” and developed concepts and casting.

“As our industry continues to experience this content renaissance and explosion, with fresh voices surfacing across all platforms, ITV America continues to be a leader in story innovation and premier production. I’m honored to join their ranks, which consist of some of the best creative and production minds in the business, and I cannot wait to dive in,” Hill said in a statement.

Sirens Media’s other projects currently in development include a Snapchat series starring Gen Z singer and influencer Loren Gray, “Honestly Loren,” a comedic docuseries for Netflix, and more collaborations to come with Comedy Central, E! and Bravo.