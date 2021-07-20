‘Station Eleven’ Author Emily St. John Mandel Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Verve has signed author Emily St. John Mandel for book-to-screen rights and screenwriting, Variety has learned exclusively.

Mandel is an author and novelist. She published the novel “Station Eleven” in 2014. The book was shortlisted for the National Book Award and was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. It is currently being adapted into a 10-episode limited series for HBO Max.

“Station Eleven” takes place In the near future in a world ravaged by the effects of a virus. The series follows a troupe of Shakespearian actors who travel from town to town around the Great Lakes region. Patrick Somerville is adapting the book for the screen with Hiro Murai onboard to direct. The cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Hamish Patel, David Wilmot, and Lori Petty.

Mandel’s other novels include “The Glass Hotel,” “The Lola Quartet,” “The Singer’s Gun,” and “Last Night in Montreal.” Her latest book, “Sea of Tranquility,” will be published on April 19, 2022. She is currently adapting “The Glass Hotel” with Semi Chellas for NBCUniversal.

She continues to be repped by Writ Large, Curtis Brown for publishing, and attorney Greg Gellman.