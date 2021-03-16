Verve Promotes TV Lit Agent Chris Noriega to Partner

Verve has promoted TV lit agent Chris Noriega to partner.

He is now the ninth partner at the agency, alongside founders Bryan Besser, Adam Levine and Bill Weinstein, and, Amy Retzinger, Adam Weinstein, David Boxerbaum, Felicia Prinz and Sean Grumman.

“We launched Verve over a decade ago with a goal of creating an environment in which interns become assistants , assistants become agents and agents become partners,” the other partners said in a statement. “Noriega’s promotion is extra special as he is the first to make the leap from assistant to partner ! We are excited to add more fuel to our leadership team and look forward to what he accomplishes in this new role.”

Noriega previously worked in the finance industry. He joined Verve ten years ago as an intern before being made an assistant. He was the fourth assistant to be promoted to agent at Verve in 2014. He was told of the promotion when he was told to go outside his home during a company Zoom call, at which time he discovered his assistant Madeleine Hamilton set up on his front yard playing the bagpipes.

“I’ve been so lucky to work with the most incredible people at Verve over the last 10 years, and I’m thrilled for what the next 10 years will bring,” Noriega said. “First order of business, a personal bagpipe concert for all my fellow partners so their neighbors stop talking to them too.”

Noriega’s client list at Verve includes: Academy Award-winning director Peter Ramsey, Dan Vebber, Elliott Kalan and Jim Margolis, Jay Dyer, Chelsea Davison and Sono Patel, Shion Takeuchi, Tamara Carter, Shauna McGarry, Andrew Rhymer & Jeff Chan, Tom Bernardo, Chris Romano, Sarah Thompson, Ryan Farley, Marvin Lemus, and Zeb Wells.

Noriega’s promotion is the latest change at the agency as it continues to expand. Noah Ballard recently joined Verve’s publishing team from Curtis Brown and Roberto Larios was recently promoted to TV lit agent where he will focus building out their Latinx clientele.