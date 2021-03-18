Vera Farmiga to Star in Apple’s Hurricane Katrina Series ‘Five Days at Memorial’

Vera Farmiga has been cast in a lead role of the Apple drama series “Five Days at Memorial,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Sheri Fink novel of the same name. It chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come. Farmiga will star in the role of Dr. Anna Pou.

Farmiga was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for her role in “Up in the Air,” with other feature credits like “The Departed,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and “Orphan.” She will also be seen in the upcoming feature “The Many Saints of Newark.” On the TV side, she has starred in shows like “When They See Us” and “Bates Motel.” Variety exclusively reported in December that Farmiga would appear in the Marvel Disney Plus series “Hawkeye” as well.

Farmiga is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

John Ridley and Carlton Cuse will co-write “Five Days at Memorial” in addition to serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. Fink will produce, with both Ridley and Cuse attached to direct as well. ABC Signature, where Ridley and Cuse are both under overall deals, will produce.

Farmiga is the latest high-profile casting in an Apple series announced in the past week. Earlier Thursday, it was announced Maya Rudolph would star in a new Apple comedy series, while Lupita Nyong’o and Natalie Portman are attached to the drama series “Lady in the Lake.”