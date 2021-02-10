Velma Dinkley Series Starring Mindy Kaling, ‘Clone High’ Reboot Among HBO Max Adult Animation Orders

HBO Max has given a two-season order to a reboot of adult animated series “Clone High,” as well as a series order to a standalone series about “Scooby-Doo” character Velma Dinkley, who will be voiced by Mindy Kaling.

The announcements were part of a larger adult animation slate revealed by HBO Max on Wednesday. The streamer also picked up the series “Fired on Mars” starring Pete Davidson and a Season 2 and 3 renewal for JG Quintel’s “Close Enough.” Season 2 of “Close Enough” will debut on Feb. 25 HBO Max has also confirmed the development of multiple projects, which are described in full below.

The “Clone High” reboot hails from original series creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence. Lord and Miller will write and executive produce the new series, with Lawrence executive producing. Erica Rivinoja, a writer on the original show, will serve as executive producer and showrunner. MTV Entertainment Studios will produce. The show was originally revealed to be in the works back in July.

The new show is described as a modern refresh of the original and will once again be set set at a high school for clones of historical figures. The original aired on MTV between 2002 and 2003.

“Velma,” which will delve into the origin story of the beloved animated sleuth and member of the Mystery Inc. gang, has been given a 10-episode order. Kaling will executive produce in addition to starring. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Sam Register also serve as executive producers. Warner Bros. Animation will produce.

“Fired on Mars” hails from creators Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey. It is described as an existential workplace comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company. Pete Davidson voices a character and executive produces with Carson Mell and Dave Sirus.

“It is a tremendous privilege to build on the 100 year plus legacy of ‘cartoons’ at this company,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max. “We can draw a straight line from our hundreds of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the current slate of adult animated projects we are building here at HBO Max and we think fans will agree. We are proud to introduce this distinctive group of series from a wide range of diverse creators that will form a first stop destination for animation lovers everywhere.”

HBO Max’s other animated offerings include the critically-acclaimed DC Comics series “Harley Quinn,” which was renewed for a third season in September. Upcoming shows include a reboot of “The Boondocks” and others like “The Prince,” “Santa Inc,” and “10 Year Old Tom.”

Projects in development:

HELLO PAUL

From creator and musician Sean Solomon, HELLO PAUL is about a neurotic millennial cat whose intense job and freeloading mouse roommate stress him out.

OBI

OBI is about a 30-year-old man-child chasing his dream to become an artist while navigating adulthood with his friends. Produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Michael Schreiber for Studio71, and David Devries, OBI is an adaptation of Obi Arisukwu’s popular Instagram comic strip. This project is co-created by Obi Arisukwu and Arthur Harris (“The Last OG”).

UNCANNY VALLEY

Executive producer Ed Helms with creators/executive producers Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer tell the story of three awkward domestic helper robots who kill their human owners and try to assume their identities. UNCANNY VALLEY is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Helms and Mike Falbo’s Pacific Electric Picture Company. Andrew Guest is also an executive producer/writer.

COVER

Brian Michael Bendis and David Mack are adapting their acclaimed DC comic book series COVER, an animated espionage thriller and conspiratorial love letter to the comic book industry that was nominated for multiple Eisner Awards. Bendis will write the series and Mack has signed on to direct. COVER is produced by Rooster Teeth Studios.