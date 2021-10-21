‘Veep’ Alum Timothy Simons Joins Hulu’s Candy Montgomery True Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Timothy Simons has joined the cast of “Candy” at Hulu, the true crime series about Candy Montgomery, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in Silicon Prairie, Texas, who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. Jessica Biel is attached to play Montgomery, while Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore. Simons will play Pat Montgomery, Candy’s husband and a brilliant engineer. It was also recently announced that Pablo Schreiber will star as Alan Gore, Betty’s husband.

Simons is best known for his time on the hit, Emmy-winning HBO comedy series “Veep,” on which he starred alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, and Anna Chlumsky for the show’s entire seven-season run. His upcoming projects include the series “Station Eleven” at HBO Max and the features “Home Sweet Home Alone” for Disney Plus and Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” His other film credits include “Gold,” “Inherent Vice,” “The Interview,” and “Irreplaceable You.”

Simons is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.

Several members of the team behind the Hulu/UCP true crime series “The Act” will reunite for “Candy.” Robin Veith wrote the “Candy” pilot script and will serve as executive producer on the series. Nick Antosca will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat banner along with Alex Hedlund. Michael Uppendahl will direct the pilot and executive produce. Biel and Michelle Purple will executive produce via Iron Ocean. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series hails from UCP and 20th Television. Both Veith and Antosca are under overall deals at UCP.