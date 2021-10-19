Variety Teams With Twitter to Launch Trending TV Charts

Variety and have partnered on a unique, first-of-its-kind chart that ranks the most tweeted about TV shows across network television and streaming. The announcement was made on Tuesday at the Advertising Week conference in New York.

The three Variety Trending TV charts, powered by Twitter, will detail the top 10 programs that are organically bubbling up on the social platform, analyze the day-to-day movement of the top three shows and provide a heat map of which shows are resonating across the country.

Twitter

The charts will allow fans to stay up-to-date on the most newsworthy and bingeworthy TV content, and will help insiders keep track of which shows consumers are tweeting about the most in real time. Brands will also have the opportunity to align with the chart content on Variety.com and Twitter through innovative ad units and pre-roll. Variety will support the charts with weekly editorial analysis and video content.

“This is a natural partnership as Variety is the authority on entertainment news, Variety on Twitter is where the entertainment conversation plays out in real time and Twitter is where the conversation happens — it’s the new water cooler,” said Dea Lawrence, CMO of Variety. “Twitter is also an excellent discovery tool to learn what is buzzy in TV. Sleeper hits like “Tiger King” and “Squid Game” have traction on Twitter first, and that’s one of the first signs that a show is a breakout.”

Twitter

“With endless options across multiple platforms, consumers are craving recommendations to help them decide what to watch. Enter the Variety Trending TV Chart powered by Twitter,” said Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships at Twitter. “People come to Twitter every day to talk about what they are watching and connect with other fans, and now, through our partnership with Variety, we are going to be able to use all of that conversation data to create a modern day watch list of the most talked about shows.”