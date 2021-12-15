Variety Trending TV Charts of Most-Tweeted About Shows Debut

Variety Trending TV Charts from Twitter debuted on Wednesday, with “Cowboy Bebop” (Netflix), “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS) and “Miss Universe” (Fox) topping this week’s list of the most-tweeted about shows across network TV and streaming.

Variety and Twitter announced the charts earlier this year at Advertising Week New York. The Variety Trending TV Charts, powered by Twitter, detail the top 10 programs that are organically bubbling up on the social platform, analyze the day-to-day movement of the top three shows and provide a heat map of what shows are resonating across the country.

The charts also allow fans to stay up-to-date on the most newsworthy and bingeworthy TV content, and help insiders keep track of what shows consumers are tweeting about the most in real time.

Other TV shows that rose to the top of this week’s charts, sponsored by DIRECTV, are “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus), “The Voice” (NBC/Peacock), “And Just Like That” (HBO/HBO Max), “The Last of Us” (HBO/HBO Max), “Succession” (HBO), “The Witcher” (Netflix), “The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney Plus) and “South Park: Post Covid” (Paramount Plus).

“Our partnership with Twitter for our TV Trending Charts is another example of how Variety continues to bring innovative, exclusive programs to our audience,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Marketing Officer of Variety. “We are excited that DIRECTV is joining at launch to connect with avid fans on Twitter and Variety.”

“DIRECTV is the ideal brand partner for the launch of ‘Trending TV.’ The chart is designed to fuel TV conversations and ultimately aid in the discovery of content which will enhance the viewing experience for DIRECTV customers as well as TV lovers everywhere,” said Sarah Rosen, Head of U.S. Entertainment and News Partnerships at Twitter. “Trending TV will finally answer the age-old question of, ‘What should I watch tonight?’”

“Helping you find and enjoy the best in television has always defined the spirit of DIRECTV. That’s why joining forces with Variety and Twitter is such a great moment, not only for us but for TV lovers everywhere,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV.