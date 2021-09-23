Uzo Aduba Partners With Stand Up to Cancer For New PSA

Emmy award-winner Uzo Aduba has teamed up with Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) for a new PSA to encourage cancer patients to share their experiences in order to hopefully accelerate the pace of cancer research.

The campaigns encourage patients to share their health information, including clinical information, samples and voices. The information could play an important role in cancer research by increasing the pool of data available to help researchers expand upon new treatment strategies.

Aduba, who is best known for her work on “Orange Is the New Black” and “In Treatment,” spoke about why it’s important for cancer patients to share their stories.

“Like far too many people, cancer has touched me personally,” she said. “I lost my mother to pancreatic cancer and have other family members who have been affected by this disease.”

In addition to Aduba, the PSA also includes Bridgette, a breast cancer survivor; Maeve, an osteosarcoma survivor; and Joel, a five-time cancer thriver.

Aduba has been supporting Stand Up to Cancer since 2018 and appeared in the 2018 and 2021 SU2C biennial telecasts and social media campaigns, as well as the 2019 “For All the Moments We Stand Up” campaign.

“I’m proud to lend my support to this campaign to encourage patients, especially from minority communities, to share their personal stories to help researchers discover breakthrough cancer treatments that are effective for all,” she said.

The broadcast PSA was developed by SU2C, creative agency Florence and the production company Shark Pig; it was also produced by Shark Pig. The print campaign was produced by SU2C.