Uzo Aduba Sets CBS Studios Deal, to Star in Drama From Robert and Michelle King

Uzo Aduba has signed a multi-year producing deal with CBS Studios, Variety has confirmed.

Under the deal, she will star in and executive produce a new drama series titled “Low Country” that is also executive produced by CBS favorites Robert and Michelle King. Dewayne Jones, who previously worked on the Kings’ shows “Evil” and “Your Honor,” will write and executive produce. The project is currently being taken out to premium cable networks and streamers.

In the series, Aduba plays Shirley Johnson, the least likely deputy sheriff in South Carolina’s low country. Black and openly gay in a white southern stronghold, Shirley has been underestimated her whole life until now, when she takes on the wealthy white crime family that has kept everyone in the grip of fear.

Aduba is best known for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.” The role earned her three Emmy nominations, of which she won two. She was also nominated for two Golden Globes for the role. Most recently, she won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series for her work on the FX drama “Mrs. America.” She will next be seen in the HBO reboot of “In Treatment” in the lead role. She will also appear in the upcoming Amazon anthology series “Solos” alongside a cast that includes Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren.

She is repped by UTA, Management 360, ID and Schreck Rose.

Deadline first reported on Aduba’s CBS deal.