Urkel Animated Musical Among Cartoon Network Greenlights for New ACME Night Programming Block

WarnerMedia Kids & Family is building out a new family programming block called ACME Night on Cartoon Network, with a Steve Urkel animated musical film among the first projects greenlit.

“Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story” was announced alongside titles like “Merry Little Batman” and an untitled ”Looney Tunes Cartoons” movie.

ACME Night, named after the fictional corporation from the Looney Tunes cartoons, will debut Sunday Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. ET/PT. Each week will start off with a family-friendly film, with the first being the DC superhero movie “Shazam.” ACME Night programming will also be available on HBO Max starting next year.

“In the world of ACME anything, and I do mean anything, is possible,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “We know families want to spend time together, so we’ve created a destination for multigenerational stories that pull families together through the power of imagination.”

In “Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story,” the holiday season has arrived, and brilliant but accident-prone Steve Urkel has already ruined his local celebration by publicly humiliating a shopping mall Santa. In his attempt to make things right and score some nice points with the big guy in the North Pole, Steve creates an invention that only makes things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, Steve must find the real Santa to see if together they can help the city rediscover the holiday spirit.

Jaleel White serves as producer and will also reprise his iconic role by voicing the main character. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the film is written by Wyatt Cenac. Bryan Newton serves as supervising director.

“Merry Little Batman” is an animated family action comedy. When a six-year-old Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and super-villains intent on destroying Christmas. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, the film is executive produced and directed by Mike Roth from a screenplay by Morgan Evans.

Finally, in the Loony Tunes film, Earth faces the threat of an alien invasion and humanity’s only hope lies with Porky Pig and Daffy Duck. This sci-fi buddy action comedy turns Porky and Daffy into unlikely heroes when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Against all odds, the two are determined to save their town and the world. Created in the same world and style as the HBO Max original series, “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” the movie is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Pete Browngardt serves as executive producer. Alex Kirwan is supervising producer and Kevin Costello serves as the writer.

The new greenlights join previously announced series and specials like “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” the “Harry Potter Wizarding World” competition series, and “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.”