Netflix Releases ‘Untold’ Docuseries Trailer Featuring Caitlyn Jenner, Christy Martin, More

Netflix released a trailer for “Untold,” the streamer’s upcoming sports docuseries from “Wild, Wild Country” creators Chapman Way and Maclain Way.

“Untold” is a series of five 80-minute documentary films that each highlight some historic moments and icons in sports. The first one to launch, on Aug. 10, is “Malice at the Palace,” which showcases the brawl between the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and fans at The Palace in Auburn, Mich. in 2004. What was hailed as the “most infamous brawl in NBA history,” according to the Associated Press, started after NBA player Ron Artest got water thrown on him and charged after a fan.

The subsequent four films are “Deal With the Devil,” “Caitlyn Jenner,” “Crime and Penalties” and “Breaking Point.” They will stream one per week from Aug. 17 to Sept. 7.

“Deal with the Devil” is an exploration of Christy Martin and her journey to becoming a superstar, while “Crime and Penalties” showcases the Trashers minor league hockey team having ties with the mafia that later resulted in an FBI investigation. “Caitlyn Jenner” is a detailed account of the titular Olympian winning decathlon gold in Montreal in 1976 and her journey with transitioning, along with her relationship with her children. Lastly, “Breaking Point” spotlights Mardy Fish’s foray into tennis, his training days that led to superstardom and his rivalry with tennis star Andy Roddick.

The series is executive produced by the Ways, who also direct. Other directors on the series are Floyd Russ, Laura Brownson and Crystal Moselle.

Watch the trailer below.