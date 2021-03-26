Universal TV Alternative Studio’s Monica Rodman Upped to Exec VP of Alternative Development

Longtime unscripted producer and Universal Television exec Monica Rodman has been promoted to executive vice president of the studio’s alternative division.

Most recently the senior vice president of Universal Television Alternative Studio, Rodman has been with the company since 2015 after spending the prior 12 years producing “The Celebrity Apprentice,” “Fashion Star,” and “Judge Judy,” the latter of which earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination. She first joined Universal TV’s alternative unit as vice president of development.

Reporting to Universal Television Alternative Studio president Toby Gorman, Rodman will continue to shepherd all development across the alternative studio and work with its creative talent. At Universal TV, she and the alternative development have worked on “The Titan Games,” “Songland,” “Making It” and “World of Dance,” among other projects. On her slate next is “That’s My Jam,” hosted by Jimmy Fallon. She also oversees curation of development for talent such as Fallon, Dwayne Johnson and Amy Poehler.

“As a pillar of the team, Monica has played an integral role in the success of the Alternative Studio from day one,” said Gorman. ‘She has a hand in every project that comes through our doors and we’re fortunate to have her continued leadership across our development slate. Monica has a deep understanding of our brand and audience, which is a big reason for the rapid global expansion of our business.”

At NBCUniversal, Rodman is also known for her work outside of the alternative division, having spearheaded Diversity Unscripted, an annual event at NBCU that connects diverse showrunners to executives and business leaders across the company.