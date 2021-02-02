Universal Television, Keshet Studios Renew Scripted Programming Deal

Universal Television and Keshet Studios, which co-produce “La Brea” for NBC, have renewed their first-look programming deal for a third term.

The two studios are developing two scripts for two U.S. adaptations for NBC — “The A Ward,” based on Keren Margalit’s “Yellow Peppers” with Arika Mittman, in addition to a remake of Seven Studios’ “Secret Bridesmaids’ Business” with Deirdre Shaw, which is currently titled “Ties That Bind.” They are also producing a spinoff of Keshet’s feature “Save Yourselves!”

“We’ve had an incredibly fruitful relationship with Keshet Studios since 2014 and are excited to continue our collaboration,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill. “They have a keen eye for distinct and commercial material and terrific talent relationships, and we look forward to creating emotionally resonant and successful projects together in the years ahead.”

“La Brea,” which NBC ordered to series for the 2021 season (and was rolled over from last year), is described as a “high-concept drama about a family torn apart when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in L.A.” Past series that Universal TV and Keshet have co-produced include “The Baker and the Beauty,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “The Brave,” and “Wisdom of the Crowd.”

“We are thrilled to be extending our formal programming partnership for a third time with UTV,” said Keshet Studios president Peter Traugott. “Pearlena, Erin and the entire Universal team have been the perfect creative and collaborative partner right from the get- go. Together we have brought some fantastic adaptations of Israeli shows, shows from all over the world and original ideas to screen. It’s exciting to be busy working on a slate of projects for a variety of networks and streamers, including The A Word, Ties That Bind and La Brea for NBC.”

Added Keshet International CEO Alon Struzman: “This production pact renewal is a fantastic way for us to follow a year where our scripted teams around the globe have made significant headway despite a very challenging climate. Congratulations to the teams at Keshet Studios and Universal Television for the great partnership and thriving creativity.”