Universal Television’s ‘Good Girls,’ ‘Never Have I Ever’ Extend Production Hiatus (EXCLUSIVE)

Production on two Universal Television shows has been rescheduled again after multiple shows across multiple studios extended their planned hiatus’ due to a COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles.

The NBC series “Good Girls” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” are now scheduled to begin filming again the week of Jan. 18 due to non-COVID related logistical issues at the studio, an individual with knowledge of the situation said. It should be noted that such logistical issues are not uncommon on studio shows, and can range from availability of soundstages to scheduling time with actors and episodic directors.

It was previously reported that the UTV shows “Mr. Mayor,” “Kenan,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Hacks” all had their production return dates pushed back to the week of Jan. 11, though “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was not expected to begin filming until the week of Jan. 18 either.

Along with UTV, studios such as Warner Bros. Television, Sony Pictures Television, CBS Television Studios, and Walt Disney-owned 20th Television and ABC Signature all extended hiatus’ for dozens of productions.

At the time of this publishing, Variety has confirmed that Sony Pictures Television, CBS TV Studios, 20th Television, and ABC Signature are all on pace to resume production this week as planned. Likewise, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is still set to return to its studio set in Burbank after filming remotely for much of the pandemic. Variety has reached out for comment from Warner Bros. Television and will update should they respond.

At the time of this publishing, California has recorded over 2.75 million coronavirus cases and over 30,000 deaths. Los Angeles County, where all of the studios are based, has recorded 933,000 cases alone with over 12,000 deaths. The county has been averaging over 10,000 new cases a day for some time now as well.