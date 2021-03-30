Universal Studios Hollywood to Reopen on April 16, Only to California Residents

Universal Studios Hollywood is back: The Universal City, Calif. theme park has set an April 16 reopening date and will be limited to California residents for the time being. The decision follows adjusted guidelines from state officials that allowed theme parks, ballparks and stadiums to reopen as early as April 1, as vaccinations increase and COVID-19 rates decline in the region.

The news follows Disneyland’s announcement this month that the Anaheim, Calif. theme park will reopen on April 30, also only to those who live in state. Both major theme parks tested the waters this month with food festival events, a Touch of Disney and a Taste of Universal.

Universal Studios Hollywood will begin selling park tickets online on April 8, and visiting groups cannot be larger than 10 people across a maximum of three households. Most of the rides will be operational, said the company on its site, though some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date. Pass members can visit on complimentary “Bonus Days” between April 15 and May 16; those passholders will be able to use their passes regularly starting on May 17.

Among the safety protocols that will be implemented at Universal Studios Hollywood are: required masks, physical distancing and temperature checks for visitors, limited capacity for the studio tour, rides and shows, increased cleaning and disinfection of food area, ride vehicles and other high-touch surfaces, and contactless payment options.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, another Southern California theme park, will reopen on Thursday, April 1.

The reopenings translate to thousands of theme park, hospitality and food and beverage workers who will be able to return to work, including 10,000 furloughed staffers at Disneyland alone.