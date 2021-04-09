‘Unicorn Hunters’ to Debut in May Across Multiple Platforms

In the spirit of National Unicorn Day, Smart Dog Media announced “Unicorn Hunters” will premiere on May 10.

The pioneering new business series spotlights emerging growth companies working to hit the coveted billion-dollar “unicorn” valuation mark while rallying individual investors worldwide to help fund breakout ventures. Self-defined as “enrichtainment,” the series combines pure entertainment with the potential for consumers worldwide to back select pre-IPO investment opportunities, thereby democratizing wealth creation. It is supported by a panel that includes Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, TransparentBusiness CEO Alex Konanykhin, entertainer and investor Lance Bass, former U.S. treasurer Rosa Gumataotao Rios, attorney and entrepreneur Moe Vela, TransparentBusiness co-founder Silvina Moschini and Livingston Securities CEO Scott Livingston.

“We will provide millions of people a transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities, which in the past were usually only available to venture capital funds and investment banks,” Konanykhin said. “The capital raised by the companies featured on the show may reach nine-figures range and some of them may deliver high returns on investment. As a historic reference of achievable return on investment, the stock purchased by the first twenty individual investors in Amazon has increased in value by thirty million percent.”

“Unicorn Hunters” will premiere on UnicornHunters.com and will be distributed on Amazon Prime, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. It is financed by TransparentBusiness and produced by Craig Plestis’ reality programming production company Smart Dog Media.

“When I was offered the opportunity to get involved with this show and these amazing entrepreneurs, I jumped at the chance to do something different that could actually make a difference,” Plestis said.