‘The Undoing’ Becomes HBO’s Most-Watched Series of 2020, Surpasses ‘Big Little Lies’ Audience (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Undoing” has now surpassed 12.3 million viewers, with 48% coming from digital viewing, Variety has learned. This makes the HBO miniseries headlined by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant the premium cable network’s most-watched show of 2020, surpassing the audience for both seasons of “Big Little Lies.”

The psychological thriller and mystery drama, written and produced by David E. Kelley, directed by Susanne Bier, and featuring Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe and Noma Dumezweni, was a ratings success for HBO from its Oct. 25 debut to its finale on Nov. 29.

According to the network, the six-parter’s finale drew a total of 3 million viewers across all platforms, a 43% boost from the penultimate episode and more than double the premiere’s tally. The whodunnit’s finale also performed strongly on WarnerMedia’s streamer HBO Max, as numbers were up more than 80% from the penultimate episode and were nearly five times higher than the debut’s first night on the platform. The series conclusion was the most-watched episode of any HBO show since the “Big Little Lies” Season 2 finale last year. In addition, according to HBO, “The Undoing” had passed six million total viewers in delayed viewing by the three-episode mark and had displayed faster growth than “Lovecraft County” at the same stage. “The Undoing” was the first series in the network’s history to grow week-to-week over the course of its six-episode run.

The cast also included Noah Jupe, Matilda De Angelis, Édgar Ramírez and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

Both “The Undoing” and “Big Little Lies” not only starred Nicole Kidman, but were executive produced by her Blossom Films banner, the production company founded by Kidman and her partner Per Saari in 2010. Blossom Films is currently in the pre-production phase for “The Expatriates,” an Amazon Studios series based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel of the same name. Kidman and Saari will executive produce, too. Other Blossom Films adaptations for Amazon Studios slated for development include a film adaptation of A.S.A. Harrison’s “The Silent Wife,” a television series based on Andrew Bovell’s musical “Things I Know to be True” and a television series based on Maria Sødahl’s European Cinemas Label-winning “Hope.”