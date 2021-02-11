‘Umbrella Academy’ Cast Scores Big Pay Raise Ahead of Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

It is raining cash on “The Umbrella Academy” cast.

Variety has learned from sources that the majority of the show’s core cast — Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min — has netted a substantial pay raise going into the hit Netflix-UCP show’s third season.

According to multiple sources, the six actors banded together ahead of the season to ask for a pay raise, with each of them now earning more than $200,000 per episode. According to a person familiar with the series, fellow cast member Elliot Page also received a raise but was not directly involved in the group’s renegotiation. Page came into the series earning a higher rate as he was the most established star at the outset. Page was said to be supportive of the group’s effort, however.

Reps for UCP and Netflix declined to comment. Reps for the cast declined to comment.

“The Umbrella Academy” has been a serious hit for Netflix, with the show’s second season handily topping the first-ever Nielsen streaming rankings back in September. Per the rankings, the show was streamed for more than 3 billion minutes for the week of Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. Season 3 had debuted on July 31.

The series is based on the comic books of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. Season 2 saw the titular siblings scattered in time in Dallas, Texas over a three year period. Five (Gallagher) was the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline.

As the season played out, the Umbrella Academy had to find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.

Steve Blackman will return as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3, with Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Jesse McKeown also executive producing. King is also a director on the show. Way and Bá serve as co-executive producers. The show is produced by UCP for Netflix.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.