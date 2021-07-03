NBC’s ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide’ Backs Out of Post-Olympics Debut Following Giardia Outbreak

NBC’s “Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide” has backed out of its post-Olympics Closing Ceremony premiere following a giardia outbreak, a source close to production confirmed to Variety.

The new reality competition had been set to debut right after the Tokyo Olympics finale on Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET, followed by a second episode on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m ET.

As a result of the production pause, the future premiere date for “Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide” is still to be determined, with production currently in the process of deciding how they will finish filming the season. Production was first halted on June 2 after a case of the parasite-induced intestinal infection was reported on set. By June 10, testing showed giardia was also in the surrounding area. The next day, the studio announced they would continue shooting elsewhere.

The studio will share its decision on how to move forward with the network shortly, which would allow then for it to determine how it will affect the show’s schedule. Aside from the original premiere, “Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide” was to air on Mondays.

Adding a reality competition spin to the classic Wham-O outdoor game, “Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide” positions its contestants to compete in a series of challenges on a gigantic slippery slide, such as Human Pong, Bocce Fall, Cornhole and Body Bowling. The reigning two teams then compete in the final challenge on the multi-part Big Slipper to win the champion title and cash prize. Along the way, teams are guided by the wit of hosts Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live,” “Mr. Mayor”) and Ron Funches (“The Goldbergs, “Black-ish”).