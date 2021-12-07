Emerald Fennell, Lucy Prebble Top U.K. Writers’ Guild Awards Shortlist

The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has unveiled the shortlist for its annual awards, with nominees including “Promising Young Woman” scribe Emerald Fennell and “Succession” writer Lucy Prebble, who’s been nominated for her Billie Piper series “I Hate Suzie.”

The awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 14 in central London, will cover two years of British writing, after last year’s awards were cancelled due to the pandemic.

WGGB President and former “The Great British Bake-Off” host Sandi Toksvig said: “What a fitting day to celebrate the cream of British writers – who have kept us entertained on page, stage, screen and across the airwaves, through such dark times.

“Our creative industries play such an important role, as do all those who work within them and we hope our awards ceremony on Valentine’s Day will send this message – you matter, we care, and thank you for your words, which have lifted us all up over these past two years.”

Check out the full shortlist below:

Best Long Form TV Drama

“Adult Material” by Lucy Kirkwood

“I Hate Suzie” by Lucy Prebble

“It’s A Sin” by Russell T Davies

Best Short Form TV Drama

“BBW” by Yolande Mercy

“Elizabeth is Missing” by Andrea Gibb

“Time” by Jimmy McGovern

Best Long Running TV Series

“Doctors,” Series 21, Episode 81, “The Joe Pasquale Problem” by Stephen Keyworth

“Holby City,” Series 21, Episode 50, “Kintsugi” by Martin Jameson

“River City,” Series 21, Episode 28 by Jillian Mannion

Best TV Situation Comedy

“Feel Good” by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson

“Frayed” by Sarah Kendall

“This Way Up,” Series 2, Episode 4 by Aisling Bea

Best Children’s TV Episode

“Aardman’s The Epic Adventures of Morph: Chas Air” by Tim Bain

“My Mum Tracy Beaker: I Want My Mum Back” by Emma Reeves

“Paddington & The Love Day Cards” by Hannah George

Best Radio Drama

“Body Horror” by Lucy Catherine

“The Half Widow” by Avin Shah

“The Tenderness of Boys” by Oliver Emanuel

Best Radio Comedy

“From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast” by Steve Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons

“Olga Koch: Fight” by Olga Koch and Charlie Dinkin

“The Kurupt FM Podkast,” Series 2 by Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin, Allan Mustafa and Steve Stamp

Best Writing in a Video Game

“Amnesia: Rebirth” by Ian Thomas

“Overboard!” by Jon Ingold

“Röki” by Emma Beeby, Sam Dickinson, Tom Jones, Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou and Danny Salfield Wadeson

Best Screenplay

“I Care a Lot” by J Blakeson

“Sorry We Missed You” by Paul Laverty

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” by Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci

Best First Screenplay

“His House” by Remi Weekes

“Promising Young Woman” by Emerald Fennell

“Rocks” by Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson

Best Play

“Once Upon a Bridge” by Sonya Kelly

“Shook” by Samuel Bailey

“The Syrian Baker” by Kevin Dyer

Best Play for Young Audiences

“Germ Free Adolescent” by Natalie Mitchell

“Heavy Weather” by Lizzie Nunnery

“Whatever Happened to the Jaggy Nettles?” by Martin Travers

Best Musical Theatre Bookwriting

“Black Love” by Chinonyerem Odimba

“The Prince and the Pauper” by Chinonyerem Odimba

“Ride” by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams

Best First Novel

“A Strange and Brilliant Light” by Eli Lee

“The Lip by Charlie Carroll

“The Manningtree Witches by A K Blakemore

Best Online Comedy

“How to be Maggie: With Maggie P” by Kate-Lois Elliott

“Remember getting the period talk at school #Menopause” by Hannah George, Taylor Glenn and Catie Wilkins

“Where Did It Come From?” Series 1, Episode 2, “The Hat” by Ralph Jones and Vyvyan Almond