Sport 24 Re-Ups Deal For UEFA Champions League, Europa League Through to 2024

Sport 24 has signed a three-year extension deal with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The agreement also includes the UEFA Super Cup, which sees the respective Champions League and Europa League winners battle it out for the top prize, and the new UEFA Europa Conference League which began this season.

The round-the-clock live sports channel, which is owned and operated by IMG, caters to the inflight and in-ship travel and leisure industry. It is also available on Panasonic’s satellite television service.

Under the new agreement, Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra, its sister channel, will broadcast over 170 hours live per season of every league match day through to the 2023/2024 season. Both networks are produced at Stockley Park, in London, from IMG’s production headquarters.

“UEFA is excited to renew our partnership with Sport 24 for the 2021-24 UEFA club competitions,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director. “Sport 24 continues to lead the way in delivering live sport on cruise liners and airlines and fans will be able to enjoy the best of European club football across its extensive network of in-ship and in-flight partners.”

Richard Wise, SVP, content and channels, IMG’s media business, added: “UEFA Champions League is the premier tournament for the world’s top clubs across Europe and, backed by the UEFA Europa and Europa Conference Leagues, gives airline and cruise line passengers an unbelievable offering of live football action.”

“We are also delighted to be taking our partnership with UEFA to the 10-year mark having started broadcasting their competitions back in 2015. Our in-flight football offering has never been stronger, and these deals highlight our commitment to football fans worldwide.”

As well as UEFA leagues, Sport 24 broadcasts live matches from sports events including the Premier League, European and Asian World Cup Qualifiers, NFL, NBA, NHL, golf’s Majors and tennis’ Grand Slams.