Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’ at Showtime Casts Bridget Gao-Hollitt (EXCLUSIVE)

The Showtime anthology “Super Pumped,” the first season of which will chart the rise of Uber, has cast Bridget Gao-Hollitt, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gao-Hollitt joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jon Bass, and Hank Azaria.

Planned as anthology, the first season of “Super Pumped” is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name. Pivoting on Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. The series will focus on a different major business world story each season.

Gao-Hollit will play Gabi, a passionate violinist who captivates Travis as his profile begins to soar. Gao-Hollitt is a Chinese-Australian actress, model, and musician. “Super Pumped” will mark one of her first onscreen credits, after she previously appeared in the long-running Australian soap opera “Home and Away.” She studied at the Atlantic Acting School in New York City.

She is repped by Gersh.

Beth Schacter serves as co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on “Super Pumped” along with Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff also executive produce. Isaac is co-executive producer. The anthology series will be produced by Showtime and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network, with the pair also creating and showrunning the premium cabler’s hit financial sector drama “Billions” for five seasons.