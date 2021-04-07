‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Season 3 to Premiere in June on BET (TV News Roundup)

The third season of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” will premiere on June 9, BET announced Tuesday.

The one-hour drama will pick up right where the Season 2 finale left off, in the aftermath of Gary (Chido Nwokocha) being shot. The show follows a group of single Black women as they navigate love, careers and friendship in their 30s, with a cast that includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett. Perry serves as writer and director and executive produces with Michelle Sneed. The second season just wrapped up on March 31, as the No. 1 scripted series on cable for African Americans P18-49, and the third season; that season was the first completed season of a TV series to be entirely produced during a pandemic.

Also in today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “The Mosquito Coast,” which launches with two episodes on April 30 and is based on the novel of the same name by Paul Theroux. The new drama is created and executive produced by Neil Cross and follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), a brilliant inventor who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly finds themselves on the run from the United States government. The seven-episode season also stars Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. In addition to Cross and both Theroux men, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Edward L. McDonnell and Rupert Wyatt, who directs the first two episodes, serve as executive producers.

E.W. Scripps Co. will expand the distribution of its streaming service Newsy as a linear multicast channel starting Oct. 1. The all-news channel, based in Atlanta, is aimed at millennial viewers. ABC News and Al Jazeera America alum Kate O’Brian has been tapped to lead the enhanced channel, which draws on the newsgathering resources of Scripps’ local TV stations in 41 markets. Scripps is billing Newsy as a free news option for cord cutters. “Scripps expects to capitalize on the growing and younger (over-the-air) audience by continuing to build a leading news brand that caters to a younger generation of active news viewers,” said Lisa Knutson, president of Scripps Networks.