Tyler Perry Studios Taps Angi Bones as President of Original Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

Tyler Perry Studios has named veteran producer Angi Bones as president of original programming.

The newly created role expands Bones’ relationship with Tyler Perry Studios, where she will work on the fourth seasons of BET’s “The Oval” and “Sistas,” plus its newly announced spin-off “Zatima,” and the third seasons of BET Plus’ “Bruh” and Nickelodeon’s “Young Dylan.” Bones will report to Tyler Perry Studios COO Robert A. Boyd II.

“I’m grateful to have Angi on board at TPS as we continue to build on an always growing and expansive slate of both films and television,” Perry told Variety, announcing Bones’ assignment.

“I’ve known Angi for 15 years and her expansive industry knowledge and working experience makes her the perfect fit for this newly created position at TPS,” Perry continued. “She has the insight to understand the everyday production needs in a challenging pandemic-ridden atmosphere, while understanding the real world stories and people that become part of our stories. I’m exciting to include her in a seat at the table.”

Over the course of her relationship with Perry and Tyler Perry Studios, Bones previously served as co-producer and second assistant director on 11 of his feature films (beginning with 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman”). She also worked on “The Tyler Perry Show” and over 240 combined episodes of the highly rated sitcoms “Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” the latter for which Bones earned an NAACP Image Award for her work as a co-producer.

Bones most recently produced “Single Drunk Female” for Freeform and 20th Television, as well as the hit comedy series “Ms. Pat” for FOX and BET Plus. Other recent credits include co-executive producing TV One’s highly rated docuseries “Rickey Smiley for Real,” and co-producing director Deon Taylor’s “Meet the Blacks 2,” “Life Size 2,” “Same Time Next Christmas” and Freeform’s “The Thing About Harry.” She also developed, produced and directed the feature-length documentary film, “Season of Death,” about migrant death along the U.S.-Mexico border. Overall, Bones’ extensive resume of music videos, commercials, award shows, live-to-tape, television series and more than 50 films includes “The Negotiator,” “Blade,” “Too Wong Foo,” “Eve’s Bayou,” “The Fighting Temptations,” “Men of Honor,” “Training Day” and “Crazy in Alabama,” among others. She also nabbed an NAACP Image Award nomination for co-producing the television movie “Raising Izzie.”

Bones is the president and founder of West End Road Productions, as well as a member of the Producer’s Guild of America, the Director’s Guild of America and Women in Film & Television Atlanta, for which she serves as a board member. She is also a member of Reel Divas, a group that aims to promote female Black writers, producers and directors and increase awareness of Atlanta as a production hub.

Bones is repped by APA.