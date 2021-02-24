CBS All Access’ ‘The Twilight Zone’ Not Returning for Third Season

The Jordan Peele reboot of “The Twilight Zone” will not be returning following its two-season run.

“Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined ‘The Twilight Zone’ for the modern age,” said Julie McNamara, Paramount Plus programming chief. “They upheld the classic series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today’s viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come.”

This reboot of the anthology series created by Rod Serling featured Peele as host, producer and narrator, with episodes featuring Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O’Dowd, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Jacob Tremblay, and Steven Yeun, among others.

While the first episode of the reboot drove up CBS All Access’ level of unique viewers to an all-time high, per the streamer, it will not come back when CBS All Access is rebranded as Paramount Plus on March 4. Wednesday marked a splashy, 3.5-hour presentation of the newly named streamer, offering teasers of reboots of everything from “Frasier” to “Rugrats.”

Both existing seasons of Peele’s “Twilight Zone” will be available to watch on Paramount Plus.

The series was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films, featuring Peele and Kinberg as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the cancellation.