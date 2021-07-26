Eva Longoria Teams With Grace Parra Janney, Josh Bycel to Develop Mexican-American Comedy at ABC

Eva Longoria will direct and executive produce a single-cam comedy in the works at ABC that hails from Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel.

The untitled series is inspired by Grace’s own large Mexican-American family in Texas. It is described as a multi-generational comedy about an upper middle class family handling grief, identity, and a reevaluation of their roles following the death of the family’s patriarch.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Josh’s work since our time together on ‘Telenovela’ and Grace and I share similar ‘Texican’ backgrounds,” Longoria said. “At UnbeliEVAble we are always pushing to tell real and authentic stories so I’m particularly proud to share one that is not unlike my own family’s experience.”

Parra Janney (“Solar Opposites,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Broke”) and Bycel (“Solar Opposites,” “Telenovela”) are writers and executive producers on the series. Longoria executive produces under her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner along with UnbeliEVAble’s Ben Spector. 20th Television will produce. Both UnbeliEVAble and Bycel are under overall deals at the studio.

Longoria started UnbeliEVAble in 2005. The company strives to intentionally showcase and represent authentic stories about the Latinx experience, along with other underrepresented communities. The production company’s past credits include the Emmy nominated Netflix documentary “Reversing Roe,” Lionsgate’s “John Wick,” NBC’s comedy, “Telenovela,” with Longoria working with Bycel on the latter.

Parra Janney is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham. Bycel is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn. Longoria is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

(Pictured: Eva Longoria)