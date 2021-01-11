TV Ratings: NFL Postseason Playoffs and Nancy Pelosi Champion Sunday Primetime Slots

The Cleveland Browns’ 48-37 playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers (48-37) on NBC led the way in Sunday’s primetime ratings, while an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi provided a boost to ’60 Minutes.’

The NFL postseason matchup on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” at 8:30 p.m. dominated in early numbers, scoring more than 20 million viewers. Final time zone-adjusted numbers are expected Tuesday morning.

Over on CBS, 13.04 million people tuned into “60 Minutes” at 8 p.m. on CBS, wherein Pelosi gave a harrowing account of the chaos, clashes and carnage that ensued during the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol— including the ransacking of her personal office —on Jan. 6. The interview drew a demo rating of 1.9. Other Sunday night appealers on CBS included new episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.7, 5.58) and “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.5, 4.10).

Over at ABC, a new episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. got a demo rating of 0.7 and 5.07 million viewers; a new episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” followed at 9 p.m. with a 0.5 demo rating and 2.98 million viewers; and the Alphabet capped the night with a new episode of “The Rookie” at 10 p.m. with 0.4 and 3.02 million viewers, down significantly from its season three debut last week.

On the CW, the inaugural “Critics Choice Super Awards,” a special honoring superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, action, animation movies and series debuted at 8 p.m. with little fanfare, earning a 0.1 demo rating and 0.26 million viewers. Fox aired reruns of its Sunday animated lineup.