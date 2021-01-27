TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Leads Tuesday Night for the Second Week in a Row

For the second Tuesday in a row, CBS’ cop drama “NCIS” was the top program of the evening according to Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliate numbers. The 8 p.m. airing of a brand new episode garnered 9.74 million viewers, soaring above the rest of the primetime rankings. “NCIS” was also first in the adults 18-49 demographic, drawing a 0.9 rating.

CBS continued to dominate Tuesday, with the “FBI” duo taking second and third place for the night in both the key demo and in viewership. At 9 p.m., “FBI” attracted 8.08 million viewers and a 0.8 in adults 18-49; at 10 p.m., “FBI: Most Wanted” landed a season-best amount of watchers (6.14 million), and a 0.6 in the key demo.

Elsewhere on television, ABC debuted the sixth season of the “To Tell the Truth” revival, hosted by Anthony Anderson, which obtained a 0.6 in the key demo and 4.29 million viewers during its 8 p.m. showtime. Additionally, ABC ran a new episode of “Black-ish” at 9 p.m. (0.6, 3.04), and the season two debut of its spinoff, “Mixed-ish,” at 9:30 p.m. The premiere’s performance was weak in comparison to the first season’s debut, with a decrease in both the key demographic and viewership— 0.6, down 34.07% in the key demo, and 2.61 million viewers, down 33.4%. The network also screened a new episode of Big Sky at 10 p.m., which scored a 0.6 in the key demo and 3.74 million viewers.

NCB ran a new episode of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” in the 8-9 p.m. timeslot that drew a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and 2.3 million viewers, a substantial increase compared to last season’s average 2 million viewers for Live+Same Day. From 9-10 p.m., an encore of “This Is Us” drew an 0.2 in the key demo and 1.9 million viewers, and in the next hour-long telecast window, “Nurses” drew an 0.2 in the key demo and 1.7 million viewers.

The 8 p.m. airing of Fox medical drama “The Resident” received a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.47 million viewers, while the 9 p.m. airing of crime drama “Prodigal Son” on Fox got a 0.4 in the key demo and about 2.2 million viewers.

The CW aired two new episodes of the spooky anthology series “Two Sentence Horror Stories” at 8 and 8:30 p.m., both of which earned a 0.1 rating in the key demo. The 8 p.m. showtime drew 0.55 million viewers, while the next episode a half-hour later drew 0.37 million. The CW also ran a new episode of “Trickster,” the coming-of-age tale about an Indigenous teen Jared (Joel Oulette) with a supernatural twist, which obtained a 0.1 rating in the key demo (a 25% boost compared to last week’s airing), and 0.40 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.58), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 1.32). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the key demo and about 996,000 viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran the season premieres of athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.4, 1.8) at 8 p.m., as well as the premiere of new telenovela “La Suerte de Loli,” the Telemundo debut for legendary Mexican soap opera actress Silvia Navarro at 9 p.m. (0.4, 1.36). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” also premiered last night at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.4 in the key demo and 1.1 million viewers.

Overall on Tuesday night, CBS was number one in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, obtaining a 0.8 rating and almost a whopping 8 million viewers. Runnerup was ABC in the key demo (0.6) as well as in viewers (3.52 million). Fox rounded out third place, drawing an average 0.5 in the key demo and 2.82 million viewers. Both Spanish language networks tied for fourth place in the ratings, each getting a 0.4, but Univision ended the night with slightly more viewers (1.3 million) versus Telemundo (1.2 million). NBC came in fifth in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, securing a rating of 0.3 and 1.95 million viewers. The CW was ranked at the bottom with a 0.1 rating and less than half a million viewers (about 432,000).