TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Arrests Attention of the Key Demo, Leading Tuesday Night

Even after 17 years on air, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs continues to arrest the attention of “NCIS” fans. The beloved CBS action-packed police procedural starring Mark Harmon draws impressive numbers for the Big 4 television network.

The drama’s winter return at 8 p.m. was the top program on Tuesday night in Nielsen+Live Same Day stats, obtaining a 0.8 rating in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic and 9.34 million viewers, a leap of 12.36% in the demo and 9.51% in viewership compared to the last episode, which dropped in December. At 9 p.m., a special episode of “NCIS” attracted 8.4 million viewers and came in second overall in the key demographic, scoring a 0.7.

CBS also took third place in both the key demo and total viewers with a new episode of “FBI: Most Wanted,” which, like “NCIS,” was on holiday hiatus. The “FBI” spinoff garnered a 0.5 rating in the key demo and 5.7 million viewers.

Elsewhere on television on Tuesday evening, a new episode of Fox’s “The Resident” at 8 p.m. got a 0.5 rating and 3.26 million viewers, while ABC’s special screening of the enchanting live-action “Cinderella” with Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham-Carter also drew a 0.5 rating (and 3.11 million viewers). That same hour, a new episode of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” drew a 0.4 in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers— a substantial increase compared to last season’s 2.0 million viewer average— and The CW’s “Two Sentence Horror Stories” came at the bottom of the timeslot with a 0.1 and 0.65 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., The CW dropped another new episode of the horror fiction anthology series (0.1, 0.46).

At 9 p.m., a new episode of the second season of “Prodigal Son,” which premiered last week on Fox, drew a 0.5 rating in the key demographic and 2.34 million viewers. Also on at 9 p.m. was an encore of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which drew a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic and 1.9 million viewers. The CW came last in the timeslot again with a new episode airing of “Trickster” (0.1, 0.40), but the Canadian supernatural teen drama did attract 11.11% more viewers in the key demo compared to last week.

From 10-11 p.m. on NBC, a new episode of Canadian medical series “Nurses” drew a 0.2 in the key demo and 1.8 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.7), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 1.3). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the key demo and 1.3 million viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo premiered new episodes of the game show “El Domo del Dinero” (0.3, 0.94) at 8 p.m., Turkish soap opera “Todo Por Mi Hija” (0.4, 1.5) at 9 p.m., and Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Falsa Identidad” (0.3, 0.9) at 10 p.m.

Additionally, ABC ran reruns of its sitcoms “Call Your Mother” at 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.9) and “The Conners” at 10:30 p.m. (0.3, 1.53).

Overall, CBS won Tuesday’s primetime nightly averages with a 0.7 rating and about 7.8 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.5 and 2.8 million viewers. Univision and ABC were tied for third in the demo with a 0.4 but, ABC garnered an average of 2.64 million viewers while Univision got 1.4 million. NBC and Telemundo also tied for fourth, with a 0.3 rating each, but NBC led in viewers (2 versus 1.1 million). The CW came in last with a 0.1 rating and 476,000 viewers.