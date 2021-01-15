TV Ratings: ‘Mr. Mayor’ Ratings Quadruple in Key Demo Following Premiere Date

NBCUniversal’s newest sitcom series “Mr. Mayor,” a comedic, skeptical take on city government co-created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, opened to solid numbers in its Thursday night debut on Jan. 7.

One week after the premiere, and ratings in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic haven’t just undergone a substantial increase— they’ve quadrupled, from 0.6 to 2.43. In a time when live viewing numbers are dwindling in favor of streaming platforms and saved-for-later watch sessions through the DVR, the impressive data bump from the most current and updated ratings and viewers (exclusively obtained from NBCUniversal) in delayed viewing may point to a winning strategy: synergy.

NBCUniversal’s prioritization of promoting the Ted Danson and Holly Hunter-led show on its other networks and telecasts (particularly via banners at the bottom of the screen during the NFL Playoffs and its CNBC and MSNBC news shows), may have attracted more eyes than expected in the aftermath of the chaotic Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The premiere episode of ‘Mr. Mayor,” including encores, has increased to a 2.43 rating in the key demo and has been seen thus far by 14 million viewers. The original Nielsen Live+Same Day score indicated that the show had drawn a 0.6 on opening night and 5 million total viewers. Not including encores, the pilot episode has currently earned a 1.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.6 million viewers via linear, digital and VOD viewing. Based on Nielsen Live+3 metrics, the telecast of “Mr. Mayor” was NBC’s top comedy in over two years with 6.4 million viewers.

Other than promotional synergy, NBCUniversal also did some brand collaborations to market the sitcom. The Comcast-owned conglomerate partnered with Postmates for an avocado toast giveaway in select cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and also joined forces with “People” and “Entertainment Weekly” to deliver a postcard addressed to 500,000 homes that came from the fictional Angeleno mayor Neil Bremer. Additionally, a billboard promoting the show is in Times Square.

Right now, “Mr. Mayor” is the top show for households with an average income of $97,000 for any scripted broadcast series. It is also the highest-ranking NBC series this season on any of its digital platforms, and the premiere was NBC’s second best digital launch for a comedy, only behind the 2017 revival of “Will & Grace.”