TV Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Debut, ‘Game of Talents’ Premiere Do Well for Fox

Fox’s back-to-back talent show telecasts of “The Masked Singer’s” fifth season debut at 8 p.m. followed by the series premiere of “Game of Talents” with host Wayne Brady at 9 p.m. outperformed on Wednesday primetime fast-affiliate numbers.

“The Masked Singer” received a rating of 1.2 in the adults ages 18-49 demographic and 5.42 million viewers, and “Game of Talents” obtained a 0.7 in the key demo and 3.10 million viewers. In comparison with the performance of the Big 4 network’s primetime programming and the Spanish-language network broadcasts between 8 and 11 p.m., Fox was number one in the key demo on March 10, obtaining a 1.0 rating and 4.26 million viewers. NBC was atypically runner-up in the key demo for the evening, obtaining a 0.9 rating, but still triumphed over Fox in viewers with 6.65 million.

NBC’s “Chicago” crossover trio, which consists of the three dramas “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago PD,” took up the top three slots in Wednesday’s overnight primetime ratings sorted by total viewers. The fast affiliate scores from Nielsen+Live Same Day indicate that a new episode of the third installment of executive producer Dick Wolf’s franchise, “Chicago Med,” drew a solid 1.0 in the adults ages 18-49 key demo and approximately 7.34 million viewers at 8 p.m. Brother series “Chicago Fire” was runnerup to the medical drama in the key demo, which ran at 9 p.m. and drew a 0.9 rating and 6.85 million viewers. Closing out the NBC trio at 10 p.m. was a new episode of “Chicago P.D.,” which earned a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic and 6.02 million viewers.

Elsewhere on television, The CW aired a new episode of “Riverdale” at 8 p.m., which earned a 0.1 rating in the key demo and drew 0.55 million viewers, and a new episode of “Nancy Drew” the following hour, which obtained a 0.1 rating in the key demo, and 0.53 million viewers.

CBS ran new episodes of “Tough as Nails” in the 8-9 p.m. timeslot, which drew a 0.4 in the ages 18-49 key demo and attracted 2.79 million viewers. From 9-10 p.m., the network aired a new episode of “SEAL Team” (0.4, 3.38), and in the next hour-long telecast window, a new episode of “S.W.A.T.” (0.3, 2.71).

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.65), and the Mexican telenovela adaptation of Turkish hits “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.26) and “La hija del embajador” at 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.05).

Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran a new episode of the athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.03) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.95). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Frida” also debuted a new episode last night at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the key demo and about 0.91 million viewers.

Additionally, ABC aired encores of “The Goldbergs” at 8 p.m., “American Housewife” at 8:30 p.m., “The Conners” at 9 p.m., “Call Your Mother” at 9:30 p.m., and a new hourlong episode of true-crime series “The Con” at 10 p.m. (0.2, 1.68).

Overall on Wednesday night, CBS and Univision tied for third in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, securing a rating of 0.4 each, with 2.96 and 1.32 million viewers, respectively. Up next is another tie for fourth place between ABC and Telemundo, each getting a 0.3, but ABC ended the night with 1.81 million viewers while Telemundo garnered 0.96 million. The CW was ranked at the bottom with a 0.1 rating and a little over half a million viewers (about 537,000).