TV Ratings: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Not the Primetime Behemoth of Its Predecessor (Yet)

“CSI: Vegas,” the sequel and revival of CBS’ iconic forensics procedural, attracted 3.97 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the key, ages 18-49 target demographic in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day overnight fast nationals— not exactly the primetime behemoth of its predecessor, but then again, the TV landscape and the way we consume content on-screen has changed drastically since the final episode of “CSI” aired in 2015. Per NetBase, “CSI: Vegas” drove over 1.4 billion potential impressions on social media last night and had over 18k mentions.

Though “CSI: Vegas” was up 54% from last year’s same time-period premiere (the 10 p.m. window), it was no match for the dominant “Chicago” trio from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment (“Med,” “Fire” and “PD”) on NBC. The Wednesday primetime ratings juggernaut, which often trumps its three-hour time block, was top of the night per usual— “Med” at 8 p.m. scored a 0.8 rating in the key demo and 6.74 million viewers, “Fire” at 9 p.m. drew a 0.8 and 7 million viewers and “PD” rounded out the evening at 10 p.m. with a 0.7 rating and 5.61 million viewers. CBS’ other telecasts during Wednesday primetime were “Survivor” at 8 p.m., which won the night in the key demo (0.9) and garnered 5.56 million watchers, retaining a whopping 98% of last week’s viewership. “Survivor” was also the top show of the night in the adults 25-54 demographic (1.3). At 9 p.m., CBS’ “Tough as Nails” premiered and reached 3.10 million viewers with a 0.5 rating.

It should be noted that last night’s shows on the Big Four networks were in competition with Major League Baseball’s Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals on TBS. The convergence of baseball, football and the hockey preseason will likely draw a lot of eyes that would otherwise be on, say, “The Masked Singer” on Fox, which drew in a 0.8 rating in the key demo (down about 20% compared to last week’s episode) and 4.12 million viewers (about -12%). All of the episodes that aired Wednesday evening were new, and only a handful didn’t suffer slight slumps in key demo and/or viewership digits— the CW’s “Riverdale” at 8 p.m. and “In the Dark” at 9 p.m. fared the best in terms of percentage growth, going up 100% and 150% compared to last week’s airings in their key demo ratings, respectively.

Also on TV last night: ABC’s “The Goldbergs” at 8 p.m. (0.6, 3.15), ABC’s “The Wonder Years” at 8:30 (0.5, 2.40), ABC’s “The Conners” at 9 p.m. (0.5, 3.06), Fox’s “Alter Ego” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 2.35), ABC’s “Home Economics” at 9:30 p.m. (0.3, 1.91) and ABC’s “A Million Little Things” at 10 p.m. (0.2, 1.71).