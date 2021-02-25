TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Fate: The Winx Saga,’ ‘Bridgerton’ Towered Over Series on Weekly Nielsen Streaming Lists

In a rare week where no single program exceeded the 1 billion minute threshold, mystery police procedural “Criminal Minds,” a recurring top performer in Nielsen’s regular Weekly Top 10 list, towered over all other programs available on subscription-based streaming platforms with 0.98 million viewing minutes for Jan. 25 through the end of the month. The CBS cult-classic also ended up in the number one slot on Nielsen’s Weekly Top 10 Acquired Content.

In addition to the acquired content list, the global marketing research firm will also be pushing out weekly Top 10 lists that take into consideration original programming and movies in an effort to provide an expanded and more inclusive look at most streamed programs for that given week. First in originals was Shondaland’s first steamy scripted Netflix show “Bridgerton,” which garnered about 0.94 billion minutes of watch time across its only 8 episodes on Netflix. First on movies was 2010’s “The Next Three Days” on Netflix, which drew in about 0.65 billion minutes of viewership time. The action thriller, starring Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Neeson and Olivia Wilde, may have been propelled to the top movie slot by making the Netflix Top 10 algorithm that week and the consequent visibility associated with that red banner.

Notable insights from the streaming content lists include “Outlander,” whose fourth season release lunged the period romance series to the regular Top 10 list with 0.65 billion viewing minutes. Telemundo’s biographical telenovela “Mariposa de Barrio,” the first Spanish-language show to make the charts, finished fifth overall like the previous week and finished in a respectable third place on acquired content. Another notable inclusion was Disney Plus’ trippy Avengers spinoff series “WandaVision,” helmed by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision, which has been building each week on the originals list as new episodes release (similar to “The Mandalorian” before, but perhaps more dependent on social media chatter and critical buzz). The supernatural superhero series received about 0.43 million minutes of viewing even though this time window only included the opening weekend for Episode 4.

Top 10 Programs Overall

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (297 episodes) – 984 minutes (millions)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 936 minutes (millions)

“Fate: The Winx Saga” (Netflix) (6 episodes) – 918 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (366 episodes) – 841 minutes (millions)

“Mariposa de Barrio” (Netflix) (91 episodes) – 692 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 686 minutes (millions)

“Outlander” (Netflix) (55 episodes) – 654 minutes (millions)

“The Next Three Days” (Netflix) (movie) – 646 minutes (millions)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) (30 episodes) – 568 minutes (millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 564 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Originals

“Blown Away” (Netflix) (20 episodes) – 438 minutes (millions)

“Wandavision” (Disney Plus) (4 episodes) – 431 minutes (millions)

“The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 338 minutes (millions)

“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” (Netflix) (4 episodes) – 321 minutes (millions)

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix) (16 episodes) – 319 minutes (millions)

“Longmire” (Netflix) (63 episodes) – 304 minutes (millions)

“The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) (65 episodes) – 292 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Acquired Content

“Henry Danger” (Netflix) (65 episodes) – 561 minutes (millions)

“CoComelon” (Netflix) (6 episodes) – 528 minutes (millions)

“Supernatural” (Netflix) (328 episodes) – 519 minutes (millions)

“New Girl” (Netflix) (146 episodes) – 399 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Movies

“The Dig” (Netflix) – 430 minutes (millions)

“Homefront” (Netflix) – 402 minutes (millions)

“Finding Ohana” (Netflix) – 350 minutes (millions)

“The Vanished” (Netflix) – 349 minutes (millions)

“Below Zero” (Netflix) – 237 minutes (millions)

“Moana” (Disney Plus) – 218 minutes (millions)

“Soul” (Disney Plus) – 200 minutes (millions)

“Outside the Wire” (Netflix) – 190 minutes (millions)

“Frozen II” (Disney Plus) – 186 minutes (millions)