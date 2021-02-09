TV Ratings: CBS’ Super Bowl LV Telecast Draws 96.4 Million Viewers, Sets Streaming Record

CBS’ multiplatform broadcast of Super Bowl LV fell below the 100 million viewer threshold but set a record for streaming viewing on Sunday, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliate ratings.

CBS averaged 96.4 million viewers who watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outscore the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9. The network not only ran the 2021 NFL championship game, but also all national ads, the halftime show featuring the Weeknd, and pre and postgame coverage. CBS said the game drew an average minute audience of 5.7 million viewers on streaming platforms.

Last year, the on-field battle for the Vince Lombardi trophy between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco drew 102 million total viewers across Fox and all of its platforms.

For more comparison, 2019’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged approximately 98.2 million viewers on the network alone— the Super Bowl’s lowest viewership total since 2008— and 100.7 million across all CBS platforms. The 2018 Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC drew 103.4 million.