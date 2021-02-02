TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Hits Season Highs for Second Straight Week

Monday’s primetime crown winner was, for the fifth time in a row, ABC’s long-running dating game show “The Bachelor.” A new episode of Matt James’ season came out at the top of Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast affiliate rankings, with a 1.4 in the key, adults 18-49 demographic and approximately 5.3 million viewers.

That marks a season high for “The Bachelor,” the second straight week the show has set such a high. The show has also managed to grow its audience for three straight weeks. After ABC’s triumphant 8 to 10 p.m. window, the network dropped a rerun of “The Good Doctor.”

Like last week, a debut episode of Fox’s “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. was runner-up to “The Bachelor” in Monday’s overnight 18-49 numbers, pulling a 0.9 in the key demo and almost 6.49 million viewers, followed by a new episode of “9-1-1” spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” (0.8, 5.98).

Elsewhere on television, NBC dropped new episodes of game shows “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which drew a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 3.32 million viewers at 8 p.m., and “The Wall,” which drew a 0.6 in the key demo and about 3 million viewers at 9 p.m. Additionally, NBC ran a new episode of “The Weakest Link” at 10 p.m., which drew a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and 3 million viewers. Meanwhile, CBS ran encores all Monday night, starting with “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30, “All Rise” at 9 and “Bull” at 10 p.m.

Additionally, The CW aired a new episode of “All American” at 8 p.m. that came in last in the hour-long window (0.2, 0.70), and a rerun from the second season of “Batwoman” at 9 p.m. (0.1, 0.34).

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.8), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.33). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the key demo and about 1.2 million viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran a new episode of the athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.4, 1.1) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.1). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” also debuted a new episode last night at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the key demo and 947,000 viewers.

Overall on Monday night, ABC was number one in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, obtaining a 1.1 rating and about 4.31 million viewers. But, although Fox came second in the key demo (0.9), they dominated the night in viewers (6.23 million). NBC settled on third place in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, securing a rating of 0.6, ending the night with 3.2 million viewers. Univision came in fourth in the key demo, attracting a 0.4 rating and 1.43 million viewers. Telemundo and CBS tied in fifth for the key demo, getting a 0.3 rating in the key demo each. However, CBS led in average viewers (3 million) compared to the Spanish-language network (1 million). The CW was ranked at the bottom with a 0.2 rating and 520,000 viewers.