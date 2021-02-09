TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Domination of Monday Night Primetime Doesn’t Let Up

Monday’s primetime crown winner was, for the sixth time in a row, ABC’s long-running dating game show “The Bachelor.” A new episode of Matt James’ season featuring Bachelor Nation favorites Tyler Cameron and Heather Martin came out at the top of Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast affiliate rankings, with a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic and approximately 5.2 million viewers.

After ABC’s triumphant 8 to 10 p.m. window, the network dropped a rerun of “The Good Doctor.”

Like the previous two weeks, a new episode of Fox’s “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. was runner-up to “The Bachelor” in Monday’s overnight 18-49 numbers, pulling a 1.1 in the key demo— a 7.84% boost compared to last week’s debut episode —and almost 6.69 million viewers, followed by a new episode of “9-1-1” spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” (0.9, 5.44) that saw similar gains in the key demo (up 7.14%).

Elsewhere on television, NBC dropped new episodes of game shows “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which drew a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and 2.96 million viewers at 8 p.m., and “The Wall,” which drew a 0.4 in the key demo and about 2.68 million viewers at 9 p.m. Additionally, NBC ran a rerun of “The Weakest Link” at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, CBS ran new episodes all Monday night, starting with “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m. (0.9, 5.97), followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 (0.8, 5.44), “All Rise” at 9 (0.5, 4.05) and “Bull” at 10 p.m (0.5, 5.23).

The CW aired the season premiere of the DC Comics Arrowverse series “Black Lightning” at 9 p.m., which garnered a 0.2 in the key demo and 0.53 million viewers. Compared to the season three premiere last year, demo digits were down about 38%, and viewership was down nearly 42%.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.4, 1.52), and the Mexican telenovela adaptation of a Turkish hit “Te acuerdas de mí” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.11) and 10 p.m. (0.2, 0.96). Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran a new episode of the athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 0.95) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.07). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” also debuted a new episode last night at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the key demo and about 890,000 viewers.

Overall on Monday night, ABC and Fox tied for number one in the key demo, each obtaining a 1.0 rating. In terms of overall viewership, Fox came out on top with 6.03 million viewers, while ABC ended up with about 4.21 million viewers. Next up was CBS, which drew a 0.6 rating in the key demo and nearly 5 million viewers. NBC settled on fourth place in the key demo, securing a rating of 0.5 and 2.66 million viewers. The Spanish-language networks tied for fifth, with Univision and Telemundo both drawing a 0.3 rating. Univision attracted 1.20 million viewers, while Telemundo ended the night with 971,000. The CW was ranked at the bottom with a 0.2 rating and 672,000 viewers.