Netflix Announces ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

CASTING

CBS All Access shared that Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb and Samara Weaving will guest star on the fourth season of “No Activity.” The comedy series follows a group of cops, criminals and employees, with Season 4 specifically centering around star Patrick Brammall’s character and his disillusioned experiences after finally becoming an FBI agent like he always dreamed. It will also feature the characters as animated versions of themselves. Returning guest stars who appeared in prior seasons and will reprise their roles are Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Bob Odenkirk and Amy Sedaris.

DATES

Netflix‘s “Selena: The Series” will return for Part 2 on May 14, the streamer announced, also sharing that 25 million households tuned into the first part of the series. “Selena: The Series” portrays aspects of famous Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla and her journey to stardom, rather than weaving the story around her tragic death. It focuses on her family’s experiences dealing with her explosive growth into a Latin music icon after starting with just small gigs. Created by Moises Zamora, the show stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, Jesse Posey and Natasha Perez. Check out some first look images from the upcoming episodes below.

Netflix also announced plans for two Bear Grylls interactive specials, with the first project, “Animals on the Loose: A You Vs. Wild Movie,” premiering Feb. 16. The name and date of the other interactive special will be announced at a later date, with plans to premiere it this year. In the first project, Grylls leads viewers on a mission to return various animals to their fenced-in wildlife sanctuary after part of the fence is ripped open. The viewer can engage with the special by selecting different options, which might even let them stumble upon a secret mission. Watch a trailer for “Animals on the Loose” below.

NBC announced that “Young Rock” and “Kenan” will both premiere on the network on Jan. 16, with “Young Rock” airing at 8 p.m. and “Kenan” following directly after at 8:30 p.m. The first show documents the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from childhood and as he grows up, with Joseph Lee Anderson, Uli Latukefu and Adrian Groulx each portraying the actor at a different age. The show is created by Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan, both of whom executive produce alongside Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia. Kenan Thompson stars in “Kenan,” a show about a widowed husband who works to raise his daughters as a single father. He enlists the aid of his brother and father-in-law to get the job done while also balancing his career as the host of Atlanta’s number two morning show. The series’ executive producers are Thompson, Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer.

Food Network and Discovery Plus announced that “Cupcake Guys Training Camp,” a special following two former pro football players who turned their focus to cupcakes (Brian “Rak” Orakpo and Michael “Griff” Griffin), will premiere Feb. 6. It will be made available on Discovery Plus that day, with its Food Network premiere at 1 p.m. The special features three competitors who each have 48 hours to bake and sell as much as they can. The baking duo and “Little Bryan” Hynson, who handles the business, will lend them aid and ultimately award the winner with an investment into their business. The special is produced by SMAC Entertainment, Spoke Studios, ITV America and The Story Lab, Inc.

Netflix‘s Kevin James-led comedy series “The Crew” is set to premiere on Feb. 15, the streamer announced today. The show, which details the lives of a Nascar crew chief and his team of employees, is scheduled to coincide with Nascar’s Daytona 500 event on Feb. 14. The show’s initial plot revolves around the team’s owner passing on the mantle to his daughter, who hopes to modernize aspects of the team’s operation. Directed by Andy Fickman, the series also stars Freddie Stroma, Jillian Mueller, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot. Paris Berelc and Bruce McGill are set to guest star. Watch a trailer below.

BET announced that both the Season 2 premiere of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and the TV debut of “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” will be on Feb. 16. Tyler Perry executive produces, directs and serves as writer for the two projects, also starring in “Madea’s Farewell Play” as the titular character. The play marked Perry’s final set of performances as Madea, and its plot centers around a family gathering in which she imparts wisdom on her grandchildren. It is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. “The Oval” deals with a universe where an interracial family takes over the presidency, but their perfect appearance is nothing but a facade. The new season will premiere at 10:30 p.m., with subsequent episodes airing at 9 p.m., and the show depicts the workings of various staffers and aids tasked with keeping the ship afloat. Michelle Sneed also executive produces the series.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus unveiled a trailer for Season 2 of its drama series, “For All Mankind,” a show that imagines what would have happened if Russia beat the U.S. to the moon, upping the ante for the space race and leading to a never-ending competition for resources and military power outside the Earth’s atmosphere. Stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger will be joined in Season 2 by Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Casey W. Johnson. The new episodes will take place starting in 1983 as this alternate timeline’s Cold War tensions are furthered by competition for resource-rich land on the moon. Watch the trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

