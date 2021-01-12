ALLBLK Streaming Platform Rolls Out from AMC Networks (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, ALLBLK streaming platform has gone live, and Lifetime announced the premiere dates for five new original movies.

DATES

USA Network will premiere Season 3 of “Temptation Island,” a show designed to test the relationships of four couples, on Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. The couples, consisting of Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland, Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk, Kristen Ramos and Julien Allen, and Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson, will visit Maui to be immersed in a group of 24 single people with interest in the contestants. With host Mark Wahlberg, the couples will find out if temptation can break up their partnership or if they are meant to last. Watch a teaser for the new season below.

Epix has revealed that “The Eisen Hour,” a six-episode series featuring interviews hosted by Rich Eisen, will premiere Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. New episodes will air each Saturday at that time and feature conversations with sports and entertainment stars, and discussion about relevant moments in pop culture. The show is produced by Eisen through Rich Eisen Productions, a newly formed company, and Michael Davies and Embassy Row. Eisen, who is represented by UTA, also hosts “The Rich Eisen Show” on Peacock, which will continue to air daily.

FIRST LOOKS

Sundance Now released a trailer for true-crime docuseries “The Night Caller,” which will premiere on Jan. 19. Created and directed by Thomas Meadmore, the series focuses on Eric Edgar Cooke, a serial killer who unleashed terror on Australia, and the conviction of two men who were not the true murderers before Cooke was caught. These men, as well as Cooke’s wife, are featured in the four-part series, which will release in weekly increments. “The Night Caller” is executive produced by David Alrich, Brendan Dahill, Nick Taussig, Nick Forward and Jonathan Ford. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

AMC Networks has officially rolled out its rebranded ALLBLK streaming platform, which was previously known under the name UMC. The streaming site is dedicated to shows and films made by Black creatives. Its content slate includes original series including “Double Cross,” “A House Divided” and “A Closer Look,” as well as independent and short films. The service is $4.99 per month, or $49.99 for the whole year, and a week-long free trial is also available. Watch a highlight reel of ALLBLK’s programming below.

Lifetime announced five new movies coming to the network as part of its “Ripped From the Headlines” winter 2021 slate. Meagan Good stars in “Death Saved My Life,” which premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. and follows a woman who pretends to be dead after discovering her husband put a hit out on her. The network’s 400th original movie to date will be “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice,” which premieres Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. looks into a mother’s search for her daughter after going missing following a Long Island date she went on as an escort. “Girl in the Basement” will premiere Feb. 27 at 8 p.m, centering its story on a girl who is kidnapped by her own father and forced to live life in the basement as he abuses her. “Circle of Deception,” which premieres March 6 at 8 p.m., follows the investigation into the murderer of a man found the day after Christmas. And “A House on Fire” will give audiences a peak into a seemingly happy couple whose marriage falls apart from drugs and jealousy on March 13 at 8 p.m. After each movie, a short “Beyond the Headlines” documentary will air to tell the true story that inspired the film.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ViacomCBS announced Tess Paras, Tien Tran, Frank Garcia-Hejl and Tyler Davis will serve on the creative team tasked with producing the company’s 2021 “Showcase” event. Paras will executive produce and direct, while Tran will executive produce and be the head writer for the event. Both Garcia-Hejl and Davis will produce, while the former will be an associate director and the latter will serve as an associate writer. Traditionally held as an in-person event, “Showcase” will take its comedy, live performances and creative writing to a virtual stream this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. The diverse set of performers featured will be selected from various parts of the U.S., a feat made possible thanks to the event’s virtual format.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises appointed Ezequiel Fonseca Zas and Malu Carmona-Botana to its revenue strategy and distribution unit. The unit’s expansion sees Fonseca Zas appointed to the position of senior vice president of revenue strategy and distribution, while Carmona-Botana becomes the vice president of content monetization. The latter will report to Fonseca Zas, while Fonseca Zas reports to Peter Blacker, external vice president, chief commercial officer and head of DTC licensing. The revenue strategy and distribution leadership team also consists of Borja Perez, Francisco Rivera, Gustavo Granados and Tania Paz.

PARTNERSHIPS

NBCUniversal announced 10 new partnerships with nonprofit organizations all focused around the arts and media: Build, Center for Black Innovation, Entertainment Industry Outreach Program, Inner-City Arts, Narrative 4, Per Scholas, Robin Hood Power Fund, Robin Hood Power Fund, Year Up and Youth Design Center. Made in conjunction with Comcast NBCUnites, the partnerships are part of a $100 million multiyear commitment to investing in social justice initiatives and increasing access to the arts for all. Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations also opened “Project Innovation” submissions today, giving local organizations a chance to apply for grants toward advancing equality.

LATE NIGHT

