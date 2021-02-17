Tucker Carlson Expands Streaming-Video Duties for Fox News Media

Tucker Carlson will expand his content contributions for Fox News Media, agreeing to a new deal to create three video podcasts and some original specials for Fox Nation, the company’s subscription-based video service.

Starting in April, Carlson is expected to release at least three new video podcast episodes a week. They will feature interviews with newsmakers, as well as discussions of prominent issues in the news cycle. Meanwhile, a series of “Tucker Carlson Originals” will also debut in April, and continue monthly. That program, Fox News said, “will explore a single topic at greater depth than typically done on a live television show.” Both series will only be made available via Fox Nation.

“As we continue to expand and evolve as a service, adding exclusive content from Tucker Carlson will make Fox Nation a must-have service for his most passionate fans,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, in a prepared statement.

Fox News has had trouble in the past getting ad support for Carlson, who has quickly become one of the most-recognized personalities on the network. He has also proven polarizing and some of his statements on topics ranging from immigration to Black Lives Matters protest have spurred calls from critics for sponsors to boycott his show. But he remains one of the company’s biggest audience draws. And in a world where more consumers are migrating to streaming video services that offer fewer ads than TV networks — and sometimes none at all — generating new subscriptions is taking on new importance.

Fox News has used content from Carlson elsewhere, too. The network has in recent months begun to feature segments during daytime hours built around some of the issues he discusses in his primetime show.

Carlson’s new programs will be produced by the team behind his 8 p.m. primetime hour, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” including Justin Wells, the show’s senior executive producer. As part of the new initiative had been named senior vice president of Tucker Carlson digital products. “We have far more stories to tell than we can air in our nightly format,” said Wells, in a prepared statement.” We see this as a welcome expansion of what we’re already doing.”

Carlson joined Fox News in 2009 as a political contributor and was named a co-host of the weekend broadcast of “Fox and Friends” in 2012. In November of 2016, he was named host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” which aired at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. before finding its current roost in April of 2017.

“As other media outlets fall silent or fall in line, Fox News Media’s management has redoubled its commitment to honesty and freedom of speech,” Carlson said in a statement. “I consider that heroic at a time like this.”