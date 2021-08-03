Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for the second season of its anthological drama series “Truth Be Told,” premiering on Aug. 20.

“Truth Be Told” stars Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces, as true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell. In the first season of the NAACP Image award-winning series, Poppy reexamines the cast of a convicted murderer (Aaron Paul), who claims he was framed. Originally conceived as limited series based on Kathleen Barber’s 2017 novel “Are You Sleeping?,” the drama now continues with a new story in Season 2.

Poppy is back, of course, but this time she’s diving into a new case — one that deeply involved her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith, played by Kate Hudson, who joins the cast in Season 2.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, Poppy and Micah find Micah’s husband dead. Micah turns to her old friend for help, saying, “I wanna know who murdered my husband.” However, given the way Poppy speaks on her podcast, there appears to be much more to this story — and these relationships — than meets the eye.

“Who do you trust with your deepest secrets?” she asks her listeners. “And what would you do if you found out they were lying to you?”

In addition to Hudson, new cast members for the season include Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. The returning cast includes Mehki Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Katherine LaNasa, Michael Beach and Tami Roman.

“Truth Be Told” is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s “Hello Sunshine,” Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Serving as executive producers are creator and showrunner Nichelle Tramble Spellman; Spencer; Witherspoon and Laura Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.