‘Truth Be Told’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

“Truth Be Told” has been renewed for Season 3 at Apple.

The second season of the series, which stars Octavia Spencer, debuted on Aug. 20. In addition, it was announced that Maisha Closson has been tapped to serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3. Series creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman served as showrunner on the show’s first two seasons. She remains onboard as an executive producer.

“I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV Plus. And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer,” said Tramble Spellman. “Can’t wait to show you all what we have in store for you.”

The series stars Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the second season introduced Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series, starring as Micah Keith, Poppy’s childhood friend and media mogul.

“‘Truth Be Told’ continues to captivate audiences around the world with its strong performances from Octavia Spencer and the cast, as well as the riveting storytelling from the immensely talented Nichelle Tramble Spellman,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development for Apple Worldwide Video. “We, along with the show’s global fans, can’t wait for the story to continue in season three.”

“Truth Be Told” is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Maisha Closson serves as writer and executive producer for Season 3. Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman and Closson are Spencer, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Nørgaard.